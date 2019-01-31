Crimes to fall in a day if Punjab police called in Sindh: SHC

Staff Reporter

Justice Aftab Ghorur of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday, addressing the province’s situation, claimed that crime will fall in a day if Punjab police are deployed in Sindh.

A divisional bench of SHC comprising justice Aftab Ghorur and justice Amjad Ali Sahto heard a petition against increasing incidents of crimes in the province.

Petitioner, Muzamil Mumtaz advocate argued that crime incidents are on the rise in the province once again, mobiles snatching are on the rise as well while police have failed to control the crimes.

The advocate requested the bench to ask DIGs how many FIRs have been registered for the crimes.

He asserted that mobile companies’ help will also be sought to ascertain rights figures for mobile snatching while Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Karachi unrest case have ordered regarding this.

The applicant said that criminals roamed freely around the city while taking guns while police have failed to control the menace of crimes in the city.

Justice Aftab expressed anger over the police on not submitting the reply in the petition and remarked that it is painful seeing the rampant crimes in the province.

He said that it is hurtful seeing widespread news of street crimes in the province and if the situation remained the same then it will never come to an end.

Later, the bench ordered Inspector General (IG) Sindh to present a report on the matter on February 19.

