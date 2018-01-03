Crimes rate considerably reduced in Bannu

Staff Reportrer

Peshawar

Bannu has witnessed 20 percent reduction in crimes in 2017 as compared to the previous year. While as many as 885 most wanted absconders were arrested, 16 terrorists were also killed in number of encounters with police that is striving to maintain the state writ in the region closed to the turbulent tribal belt. Talking to Pakistan Observer after releasing the performance report of Bannu Police the District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Sadiq Baloch said his force has performed well as the Crimes rate during the current year was considerably low which was the result of the dedication and sacrifices of all the personnel of district police of Bannu.

He reiterated his commitment by saying the Police would continue its best for the elimination of crimes and criminals of all shades and action would be taken indiscriminately against the outlaws. The DPO, however, sought support and cooperation of the people in accomplishing the task saying police is a public force and without public support, its efforts cannot achieve the desired goals. He added that no major terrorist incident happened in the year 2017 due to the proactive role of the police and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs).

The police have taken serious action against those involved in air firing and 619 persons were arrested in this regard, he remarked, saying that police has established a unique tradition of dispute resolutions through mutual consensus and 532 disputes were settled through DRCs. He said that as people friendly force, police took action on 796 applications and settled the issues. He said that police has come hard on drugs smugglers and the district police have ceased 314 kg of chars up till now.