Crimes against journalist community should not go unpunished: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed that crimes against journalist community should not go unpunished worldwide including Pakistan and called for special initiatives to “End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.”

He said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in connection with the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed annually on November 2.

Bilawal whose mother former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had thrown away draconian laws imposed on press media by dictatorship in 1988, said his party always works for creating an environment where working and professional journalists feel a complete sense of security.

Pakistan Peoples Party always stood by freedom of media because of the foresightedness of our democratic founders, he added.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always condemned every act of intimidation, torture, victimization and murders of journalists all over the world including Pakistan.

He pledged that his party would remain in struggle for full protection for the journalists and punishment to the perpetrators of crimes against the journalists.