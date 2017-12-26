Crime rises with gold price

With gold prices on an upward spiral, women in India are under constant threat from chain-snatchers. Keeping in mind the rising cases of chain-snatching, I feel that women themselves must avoid wearing gold jewellery, and if at all they wear them, they must be alert. The best way to curb such incidents is that women should start wearing artificial jewellery for daily use. They must keep their original gold jewellery for special occasions like weddings and parties. Though mostly women are targeted, even men are falling prey to such crimes. We cannot expect the police to remain ever vigilant to curb such incidents across the country. I have no idea of what punishments are awarded to those who are caught for gold thefts, but considering the gold prices, it has become an easy way of making money, and anyone who wears gold becomes an easy target for the criminals. Self-restraint is the best measure to avoid being a victim of gold theft.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related