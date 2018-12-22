Crime rate upsurge in Year 2018

Staff Reporter

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has issued the list of crimes in Karachi during the current year on Friday. In a yearly report the CPLC pointed out hike in the crime rate in the port city. According to the report the citizens of the metropolis were deprived of 34188 cell phones from 1st January to December 20 of Year 2018 with miniscule recovery of the snatched or stolen devices during the year.

During the same period 26972 motorbikes were snatched or stolen and only 4900 of these motorcycles were recovered. Among 1319 stolen or snatched cars in city, 536 were recovered, report further said.

Share on: WhatsApp