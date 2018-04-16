Crime mania in Kashmir

Views from Srinagar

M.L. Kotru

SICK to the very core. Yes, that is how it looks and distance rally doesn’t matter in the instant case. The grim, sordid details of the cut little eight-year-old Gujjar girl – mind you Gujjars in the larger context can be Hindus and Muslims both. Where I live in Haryana every second or third SUV on the road has the word Gujjar inscribe on its rear.

The vital difference, though, would seem to be the Gujjar of my story was a Muslim kid, a very petite young thing, the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir’s well-known wandering Gujjar community, the ones who moved with their herds from one pasture to another, on the look out for greener pastures on the other side of the hillock, in other words seasonal migrants. They may not always look very clean given the nature of their round-the-clock.

They are rugged, with chiseled features, the long aquiline noses distinguishing them from most and their women surely as active as the men. The little girl of my story was from such a Gujjar family based at the time tragedy struck her and the family. Needless to say the herdsmen (Bakerwals) generally prefer the high land with short trips to the settled communities lower down the slopes. With years some Gujjars, too, have tried to find a foothold in the habitations, the tragedy being they are less than welcome in some of the predominantly Hindu populated areas.

Kathua, for one. This, with longer memories of the issue will probably recall had persuaded authorities of today to appoint Hindu SPOs to man the higher reaches on these region to keep the Muslims in check and vice versa. With the sharpening of the Hindu-Muslim divide in the State, post the 2014 elections to the State assembly, the Bharatiya Janaa Party, a coalition partner in the State, hasn’t literally wasted a minute in not injecting communal venom into the tragic incident of rape and eventual murder of someone barely religious divisions deeper and sharpers.

Protests against the crime led the State Government to refer the case to the Crime Branch of the Police, a sensible thing to do considering the local police had already come under a cloud. A BJP Minister meanwhile took charge, another raised an instant vahini or whatever and scores others would settle for nothing short of an inquiry by the already discredited CBI. The BJP partner in the State government said it didn’t trust its own State crime branch, probably because it was partly manned by Muslims.

Not a day has passed these past two to three weeks without one or the other of the frontal organizations of the BJP in Jammu and Kathua kicking up a communal ruckus, accusing the State police of being biased against the Jammu and Hindus. Any stick seems good enough in their hands to widen the gap between the valley and Hindu-dominated Jammu.

The Kathua case is particularly flagrant. A violent crime against a child was indifferently pursued by the police until the aggrieved Bakerwal community started protesting. The influential community of Hindu lawyers in the meantime girded their loins and upshot is mayhem –Ministers, defying the Chief Ministers decisions and apparently getting away with it, issuing fiery rebuttals to any Chief Ministerial decisions. Unthinkable in any society not consumed by its addiction to double-speak and double-think like the BJP which apparently has one set of rules for Jammu and another for the Valley. Am surprised the Chief Minister’s repeated calls, endorsed by the mainstream as well as some separatist parties seem to be falling on New Delhi’s tone deaf ears.

Mr. Modi apparently told Mehbooba Mufti in one her latest meetings with him that the Centre’s interlocutor was already in place and willing to talk to anyone who cares to. Mr Dineshwar Sharma apparently doesn’t see his brief extending beyond trading communities. All said and done and given the negative vibes generated by the Saffron parivar’s machinations in Jammu, in Bihar or in UP – we are somehow finding ourselves pushed into the dark age.

There are in the life of nations moments, thresholds, redlines violated, precedents set. One such defining moment is now unfolding in the town of Kahtua in Jammu and Kashmir. Here hundreds of townsfolk have thrown in their lot with eight men, including four police officers, suspected of repeatedly raping and drugging, and finally battering to death an eight-year-old Muslim child. Protest marches with two BJP Ministers present wound through the town, lawyers screaming Jai Shri Ram trying to stop the filing of an FIR, having thrown in their lot with eight men suspected of repeatedly raping the child for eight days in a temple compound.

Protest marches with the national flag around, two Ministers from the State BJP wound through streets shouting obscene slogans, yielding only when The High Court intervened to get a case registered. Rarely before has India refused to look back to see its darker side of its being. Will the Parivar in total control of the affairs of the State pause, even if very briefly, to see how much damage it has inflicted on the country these past four years, an image in tatters no matter how many foreign trips our leaders make each week.

India’s standing among leading democracies is threatened if the scales are weighed so heavily against victims of hate, intolerance and rape. The impression that establishment impunity is out of control is pernicious, and these multiple fallouts may be contained for a while longer. The BJP which has an overwhelming mandate in States like UP and is a partner in Mehbooba Mufti’s government in Kashmir, pushes for a proper investigation in UP and restrains communal lobbies in Jammu and Kashmir. A tall order that one, given the BJP’s pet addictions. Pet Hates.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir