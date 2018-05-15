Crime free society: 13 arrested for various crimes in Oman

Muscat

An official source in the Royal Oman Police (ROP) revealed that the police in Musandam arrested 13 people for committing three different crimes within the governorate. These fresh arrests will help evolve a crime free society in the sultanate of Oman, observers believe.

The Coast Guard police in Musandam also arrested eight persons of Asian nationality for possessing psychotropic substances, including opium and hashish. In the Hana district of Khasab province, the Department of Criminal Investigation arrested four persons of Asian nationality for illegally entering the country.—Agencies