Cries of angels

THE 28th of November 2018 will be remembered in the history of Turbat as one of the worst days, because we lost some students in the city. It was all an explosion in a food outlet when little kids were having food to eat after schooling. No one had ever thought about the toughest moment for them. Looking at the very innocent children burnt and crying on the road is unbearable.

Unfortunately, many injured were from the same family. What would be the situation like in the homes of bereaved family? Finally, Government must show some sort of concern for it is not the first gas cylinder explosion in the city. We have already lost some precious lives in a similar explosion in Shapok a couple of months earlier.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

