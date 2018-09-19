Cricketers see Pakistan a stronger side in Asia Cup

Islamabad

Pakistan’s coming match against India in the Asia Cricket Cup today is an opportunity for green shirts to establish an edge over arch-rivals as both the sides have won five matches apiece in the history of the Cup.

Both the teams met eleven times in different editions of the Cup in the past and having won five encounter each with one game failing to produce a result. Pakistan won Asia Cup title twice in 2000 and 2012 compared to India’s five title victories in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010 and 2016.

In the given circumstances, the match is of greater significance for Pak team to restore supremacy over India in Cup’s history. As far as the statistics are concerned, the greens shirts, undoubtedly, is a far superior side to India in the one day international matches history. Both Pakistan and India played altogether 129 matches with green shirts winning 73, losing 52 with four matches remained result less.

Interestingly, the United Arab Emirates, the second home of Pakistan cricket team, is lucky for the green shirts who remained victorious in 18 matches, out of the 26 played there against India.

Former and current cricketers see the two times winner Pakistan a stronger side in the Asia Cup when they face defending and five times winner India on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that India won the Asia Cup in 2016 (Bangladesh), 2010 (Sri Lanka), 1995 (UAE), 1988 (Bangladesh) and 1984 (UAE) while Pakistan was victorious two times in 2012 (Bangladesh) and 2000 (Bangladesh).

Talking to APP, Former cricketer Aamir Sohail said Pakistan team’s experience at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pitches will help them come up victorious in the Asia Cup.

“Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy win will give them more confidence when they face India in the competition and green-shirts will definitely have an upper hand as they have played in the UAE more than any other team,” he said.Former Test spinner and chief selector, Iqbal Qasim said the winner of Pak-India match will win the Asia Cup. “But green-shirts will have an edge over India due to the 2017 Champions Trophy win,” he said and added that the Indian team will have to work harder than Pakistan in the match.

Former ICC president Zaheer Abbas said Pakistan has bright chances of winning the Asia Cup because UAE pitches are no stranger to our players. “It is their home ground and we can expect Pakistan to bring the Cup home,” he said.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said Asia Cup is a great chance for Pakistan to rise up in the ICC ODI team rankings, especially when 2019 Cricket World Cup is not far away.“Half the teams who will feature in the World Cup are participating in the Asia Cup so it is a great chance for us to see where we stand,” he said.

Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali said Asia Cup is an opportunity for a lot of our players. “I have been top-ranked in the format earlier and will try to reach the summit once again. This tournament provides me with a chance to work towards that objective,” he said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp