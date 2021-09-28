Cricketers, netizens wish Inzamam ul Haq speedy recovery after heart attack

Former Pakistan captain Inzmam-ul-Haq underwent angioplasty at a private hospital in Lahore after he suffered a heart attack Monday night.

The legend right-arm batsman is said to be in stable condition and has been discharged from the hospital.

As the news surfaced online, local and international cricketers, and netizens share messages of support for Haq.

Former Indian player Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you a speedy recovery @Inzamam08. You’ve always been calm yet competitive, and a fighter on the field”.

“I hope and pray that you’ll come out stronger from this situation as well. Get well soon,” he added.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years”.

Pakistan’s bowling legend Wasim Akram wrote, “Dear Inzi, you have a beautiful heart. Seems like it’s caught the evil eye. I was worried that someone with such a big heart was in such pain. Praying that you get better quickly so that your sweet heart can make everyone happy. My dearest friend, take good care. Let’s meet soon”.

Former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said, “Prayers for @Inzamam08 bhai for speedy recovery In shaa Allah he will be fine”.

