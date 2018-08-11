Cricketer Salman Butt visits PSCA

Staff Reporter

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team and star lefthander Salman Butt visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters Lahore. Former captain was taken to various sections of the authority and was briefed about its key functions.

While expressing his views on the occasion, the former captain said that he is surprised to see the technological development and latest gadgets being used in the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Center. He said that he is feeling proud that such technology is being used in Pakistan for security.

Share on: WhatsApp