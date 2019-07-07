Cricket World Cup lesson

THE crushing defeat against West Indies in the opening cricket match of the World Cup proved fatal for Pakistan. Despite winning the last four matches in a row, the national cricket team failed to earn a place in the semi finals due to inferior run rate. Though in some of the matches especially against the West Indies and India, the team failed to put up a good show, yet we understand that their overall performance remained satisfactory. A focused and improved team spirit could have brought better and different results.

The team ended their world campaign on a high note by defeating Bangladesh with a big margin yet there are lessons to be learnt by Pakistani cricket team and selection committee in order to steer national cricket in the right direction. The positives of the World Cup has been that talent of Babar Azam, Imam and Shaheen Afridi came to the fore while it is time that those who failed to prove their mettle say good bye to the game. Shoaib Malik has bid adieu to the ODI but it was strange to hear from him the other day that he is eyeing to play the next T-20 World Cup in Australia, while Muhammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman have also been given sufficient opportunities. It should be made ample clear to all players that only those playing with consistency and improved techniques would find a place in the national team. There is immense talent in Pakistan and the only need is to select players on merit.

One has great expectations from current PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani to bring the house in order and as he is all set to put in place new domestic model, we expect that sufficient groundwork will be done to allay concerns about the new structure. There is also need to bring drastic changes both in coaching staff as well as selection committee. We need to prepare a pool of players that are physically and psychologically fit, strong and play aggressive cricket as per modern day requirement. Only then we can compete against top ranking teams and bring laurels to the country.