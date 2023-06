International Cricket Council has announced the much awaited schedule for Men’s ODI World Cup to be held in India after three months.

This will be the first time India are solely hosting the world cup, having previously acted as co-hosts with other subcontinent countries in 1987, 1996 and 2011.

The event will start with the clash of finalists of last world cup, England and New Zealand, on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

The host India will start its WC campaign in Chennai with the match against Australia on October 8.

The big match between arch rivals Pakistan and India will be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Green shirts will play their matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.

As many as 48 matches will be played during 46 days at 10 venues–Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Each of the 10 teams will play against each other side once in the league stage.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals scheduled to be played on November 15 and 16 while the mega final will be played in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Eight teams have already been finalized for the mega event. Hosts India have qualified directly, while Pakistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan made it through the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023.

The remaining two teams will make it to the contestants list through the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

ICC World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, time table and venues

Thursday, October 5: England v New Zealand (Ahmedabad)

Friday, October 6: Pakistan v Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad)

Saturday, October 7: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Dharamsala)

Saturday, October 7: South Africa v Qualifier 2 (Delhi)

Sunday, October 8: India v Australia (Chennai)

Monday, October 9: New Zealand v Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad)

Tuesday, October 10: England v Bangladesh (Dharamsala)

Wednesday, October 1: India v Afghanistan (Delhi)

Thursday, October 12: Pakistan v Qualifier 2 (Hyderabad)

Friday, October 13: Australia v South Africa (Lucknow)

Saturday, October 14: England v Afghanistan (Delhi)

Saturday, October 14: New Zealand v Bangladesh (Chennai)

Sunday, October 15: India v Pakistan (Ahmedabad)

Monday, October 16: Australia v Qualifier 2 (Lucknow)

Tuesday, October 17: South Africa v Qualifier 1 (Dharamsala)

Wednesday, October 18: New Zealand v Afghanistan (Chennai)

Thursday, October 19: India v Bangladesh (Pune)

Friday, October 20: Australia v Pakistan (Bengaluru)

Saturday, October 21: England v South Africa (Mumbai)

Saturday, October 21: Qualifier 1 v Qualifier 2 (Lucknow)

Sunday, October 22: India v New Zealand (Dharamsala)

Monday, October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Chennai)

Tuesday, October 24: South Africa v Bangladesh (Mumbai)

Wednesday, October 25: Australia v Qualifier 1 (Delhi)

Thursday, October 26: England v Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)

Friday, October 27: Pakistan v South Africa (Chennai)

Saturday, October 28: Qualifier 1 v Bangladesh (Kolkata)

Saturday, October 28: Australia v New Zealand (Dharamsala)

Sunday, October 29: India v England (Lucknow)

Monday, October 30: Afghanistan v Qualifier 2 (Pune)

Tuesday, October 31: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Kolkata)

Wednesday, November 1: New Zealand v South Africa (Pune)

Thursday, November 2: India v Qualifier 2 (Mumbai)

Friday, November 3: Qualifier 1 v Afghanistan (Lucknow)

Saturday, November 4: England v Australia (Ahmedabad)

Saturday, November 4: New Zealand v Pakistan (Bengaluru)

Sunday, November 5: India v South Africa (Kolkata)

Monday, November 6: Bangladesh v Qualifier 2 (Delhi)

Tuesday, November 7: Australia v Afghanistan (Mumbai)

Wednesday, November 8: England v Qualifier 1 (Pune)

Thursday, November 9: New Zealand v Qualifier 2 (Bengaluru)

Friday, November 10: South Africa v Afghanistan (Ahmedabad)

Saturday, November 11: India v Qualifier 1 (Bengaluru)

Sunday, November 12: England v Pakistan (Kolkata)

Sunday, November 12: Australia v Bangladesh (Pune)

Wednesday, November 15: Semi-final 1, TBD v TBD (Mumbai)

Thursday, November 16: Semi-final 2, TBD v TBD (Kolkata)

Sunday, November 19: Final, TBD v TBD (Ahmedabad)