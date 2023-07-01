LAHORE – International Cricket Council has finally announced the schedule for Men’s ODI World Cup starting in India in October this year.

With Asian Cricket Council accepting Pakistan’s proposed hybrid model for the Asia Cup, Green Shirts are more likely to travel to India for participating in the mega cricketing event.

The event will start with the clash of finalists of last world cup, England and New Zealand, on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

On the following day, i e October 6, Pakistan will start world campaign in Hyderabad with the match against first qualifier of the World Cup Qualifiers matches.

The big match between arch rivals Pakistan and India will be played on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Green shirts will play their matches in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals scheduled to be played on November 15 and 16 while the mega final will be played in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Complete schedule of Pakistan matches with day, date and venues:

Friday, October 6: Pakistan v Qualifier 1 (Hyderabad)

Thursday, October 12: Pakistan v Qualifier 2 (Hyderabad)

Sunday, October 15: Pakistan v India (Ahmedabad)

Friday, October 20: Pakistan v Australia (Bengaluru)

Monday, October 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Chennai)

Friday, October 27: Pakistan v South Africa (Chennai)

Tuesday, October 31: Pakistan v Bangladesh (Kolkata)

Saturday, November 4: Pakistan v New Zealand (Bengaluru)

Sunday, November 12: Pakistan v England (Kolkata)

Wednesday, November 15: Semi-final 1, TBD v TBD (Mumbai)

Thursday, November 16: Semi-final 2, TBD v TBD (Kolkata)

Sunday, November 19: Final, TBD v TBD (Ahmedabad)