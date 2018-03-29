There is no denying the fact that the craze and keen of cricket have been re-emerging rapidly. Cricket has been stifled by terrorists and extremists for the last almost one decade. A big space has been created due to lack of healthy activities. This space has been covered by anti-state elements. Our youth have been brain-washed by so-called faith healers and terrorist organizations. Those youngsters who had to follow Hanif Muhammad, but unfortunately, they chose the path which led to devastation.

Now there is a ray of hope. Pakistan Super League has shined the prospects of cricket in our dear Pakistan. In the same way, cricket matches in Pakistan have sent a strong message to international community that we, the Pakistanis, are a peace-loving nation. Pakistan is safe country for cricket. The visit to Pakistan of the West Indies cricket team is a matter of days.. The most favourable thing for us is that we have come out of the grip of fear. We have defeated terrorism. There should be held these types of events to save youth from indulging in other scandalous activities. In short, cricket won and fear and terrorism lost.

M HAYAT WASSAN

Khairpur Mirs Sindh

