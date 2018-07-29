Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh ODI scoreboard

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis :Scoreboard in the third one-day international between West Indies and Bangladesh at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday:
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal c K. Powell b Bishoo 103
Anamul Haque c K. Powell b Holder 10
Shakib Al Hasan c Paul b Nurse 37
Mushfiqur Rahim b Nurse 12
Mahmudullah not out 67
Mashrafe Mortaza c Gayle b Holder 36
Sabbir Rahman c Lewis b Cottrell 12
Mosaddek Hossain not out 11
Extras (lb1, w11, nb1) 13
Total (50 overs, 6 wickets) 301
Did not bat: Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Anamul Haque), 2-116 (Shakib al Hasan), 3-152 (Mushfiqur), 4-200 (Tamim Iqbal), 5-253 (Mashrafe Mortaza), 6-279 (Sabbir Rahman)
Bowling: Cottrell 9-0-59-1 (2w, 1nb), Holder 10-0-55-2 (2w), Bishoo 10-1-42-1 (2w), Paul 9-0-77-0 (1w), Nurse 10-1-53-2 (2w), Gayle 2-0-14-0 (2w)
West Indies
C. Gayle c Mehidy Hasan b Rubel Hossain 73
E. Lewis c Mushfiqur Rahim b Mashrafe Mortaza 13
S. Hope c Shakib Al Hasan b Mashrafe Mortaza 64
S. Hetmyer b Mehidy Hasan 30
K. Powell run out 4
R. Powell not out 74
J. Holder c Rubel Hossain b Mustafizur Rahman 9
A. Nurse not out 5
Extras (lb3, w8) 11
Total (50 overs, 6 wickets) 283
Did not bat: K. Paul, D. Bishoo, S. Cottrell
Fall of wickets: 1-53 (Lewis), 2-105 (Gayle), 3-172 (Hetmyer), 4-179 (K. Powell), 5-224 (Hope), 6-262 (Holder)
Bowling: Mashrafe Mortaza 10-0-63-2 (1w), Mehidy Hasan 10-0-45-1 (4w), Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-63-1 (1w), Mosaddek Hossain 1-0-10-0, Mahmudullah 2-0-20-0, Rubel Hossain 7-0-34-1, Shakib al Hasan 10-0-45-0 (1w)
Result: Bangladesh won by 18 runs
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Sundaram Ravi (IND)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)