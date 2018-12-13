Cricket team leave for South Africa

Lahore

Pakistan cricket team will leave for South Africa here on Dec 13 (Thursday), early morning en route to Dubai on a hectic tour.

During the lengthy tour which ends on February 6, 2019, Pak team will play three test matches, five one day internationals and three T20 games.

Karachi based players including skipper Sarfraz Ahmad, Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq will travel from Karachi. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah will join the team on Dec 20 due to personal reasons.

Pak team will open the tour with the first Test at Centurion from Dec 26. The second test will be played at Cape Town from January 3 to 7 next year, while the third and final match is in Johannesburg from January 11 to 15.

Pak squad for South Africa Tests: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi Porgramme of matches in the tour December 19-21: SA Invitation XI, Benoni December 26-30: First Test, Centurion January 3-7: Second Test, Cape Town January 11-15: Third Test, Johannesburg January 19: First ODI, Port Elizabeth January 22: Second ODI, Durban January 25: Third ODI, Centurion January 27: Fourth ODI, Johannesburg January 30: Fifth ODI, Cape Town February 1: First T20I, Cape Town February 3: Second T20I, Johannesburg February 6: Third T20I, Centurion.—APP

