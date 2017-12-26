Cricket: Stand-in skipper De Villiers decides to bat

Port Elizabeth, South Africa :Stand-in South Africa captain AB de Villiers won the toss and decided to bat first in the one-off day-night Test against Zimbabwe at St George’s Park on Tuesday. De Villiers was standing in for Faf du Plessis, who was withdrawn after failing to recover fully from lower back and shoulder injuries. De Villiers is making a comeback to Test cricket. He was the captain in his most recent two Tests, against England in January 2016, but then suffered a long-term elbow injury before deciding to take a break from long-form cricket. “I’m very, very happy to be back,” said De Villiers, who said he was not tempted to bowl first on a well-grassed pitch. “We enjoy batting first in Port Elizabeth so hopefully we can get a good score.” Zimbabwean captain Graeme Cremer said: “We were going to bat but I’m not too worried, we were unsure of what to do.” Zimbabwe included two new caps in batsman Ryan Burl and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

Orignally published by APP