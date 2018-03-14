Cricket does not always reward good execution: Sri Lanka’s psychologist

Bipin Dani Sports

Colombo

In Australia, Sri Lanka’s new sports psychologist Dr. Phil Jauncey has been keenly following his team’s recent matches against Bangladesh and India in the on going Nidahas Trophy.

Speaking exclusively to this Reporter, he said, “ Hathu and his coaching staff would be preparing players so that they do their best against any foe”.

Dr. Jauncey does not believe that preparations can be very different for the different opponents.

“You imply that coaches and teams prepare differently for lesser ranked teams than teams ranked higher. Thus, the preparation towards Zimbabwe and Bangladesh would be very similar as it would for the upcoming series”.

But, he adds further, “there might be some individual strategies that would differ for individual opposition players and various services. Hopefully, all team members will be improving from where they were pre-Bangladesh”.

“We teach teams not to worry about aims (winning, getting milestones), but rather about goals (executing at one’s best all the time). Cricket, like many sports, does not always reward good execution every time (one can bowl well and not get wickets, and one can bat well and get out). However, over all good execution gets more rewards than losses”, added the psychologist. Dr. Jauncey is scheduled to visit Si Lanka again in May. “I am not returning to Sri Lanka until May”.

“From my point of view, I have spent 2 weeks with the team explaining performance psychology generally and specifically for individual players. When I return in May I will get a chance with the players and coaches to clarify some issues and reinforce performance psychology techniques. There may be some new players who will need to be introduced to performance psychology”, he signed off.