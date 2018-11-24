Cricket match brawl claims 7 lives

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A dispute over a cricket match is Havelian Tehsil on Friday turned into turned bloody when exchange of fire between two groups claimed at least seven lives and serious injuries to few others.

At least seven people were killed and another injured when two rivals exchanged heavy fire at a police post, Khyber News reported on Saturday.

Reports reaching here said few children of two rival groups had a brawl during a cricket match at Havelian on Friday leading the elders of the children going to the Rajoia police post for complaining against each.

However, both the groups after exchange of harsh words turned violent and opened and resorted to indiscriminate firing outside the Police post. The cross firing resulted in the killing of at least seven people while many others sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital in Abbotabad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Havelian Ijaz Khan said that

“The incident took place when the children while playing a cricket match at Ghari Phulgran village quarreled yet their elders also jumped into the brawl adding of both the parties reached Rajoia police post to register cases against each other, where one party opened fire on the other forcing the others retaliate also. He said seven persons three from one side and four from others including children succumbed to gunshot injuries.

The dead were identified as Shaukat Shah, Mukhtiar Shah and Anwar from one group and Usman, Arshad Khan, Sohrab, Ishfaq from the other party.

Share on: WhatsApp