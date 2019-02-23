Cricket is cricket

Now there are rumours and controversies over Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019 in the wake of the Pulwama attack incident. At first it is not in good taste to mix unnecessary controversies and tension with the beautiful games like cricket that has long been the most preferred game to others especially in the Asian region. Feeling dejected, I am just not rattling off this letter, but as clearly as I could, I started punching in all the details on computer system while drafting this important letter – I am really serious about beautiful things turning controversial.

I fondly and kindly remember many cricket matches played in my native areas like Tirunelveli, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. Working in a famous school in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, it became habituated for me to ask my students to devote time to the games/sports events. The fact that almost all the Asian countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka have been familiar and witness to this beautiful and tough game called cricket cannot be denied anymore.

As for the controversy over Pakistan playing World Cup cricket, its Prime Minister Imran Khan has to take some serious steps to make the situation less tense – moreover Pakistan cannot be silent in the matter of getting economic boom/advantages from cricket that has always been a commercial hit on TV and in the newspapers. In short, all the patrons and fellow countries involved in the coming bigger cricket matches should work together to put an end to the current tense situation besides preventing the controversies from escalation.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

