Cricket fever reaches boiling point

Cricket fever has reached the boiling point here as arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

“All tickets for the match are sold out (days ago)”, Roshni Jayakrishnan, the Media Consultant at the Dubai Sports City said.

Considering the heavy demand for the tickets, those lucky individuals have taken the route of the social media to display their happiness.

Many fans and relatives known to the players and support-staff members were seemed literally begging.

“Each participating team is entitled to get only 100 tickets (provided by the Indian cricket board, the host of the Asia Cup) and we have a contingent of more than 25 people. We are clueless whom to make happy….”. a manager of one of the participating teams, said to this reporter.

“No tickets will be available at the venue, so fans who have not purchased tickets are being advised not to come to the stadium”, the official has rightly announced.

The organizers have decided to open the gates 90 minutes earlier than usual at 12 pm to accommodate the large fans in time for the start of the match.

No pressure Team India captain Rohit Sharma has been advised by his childhood coach Dinesh Lad to release all pressure before this high voltage match. “My advice to him would be to stress-free and try to remain at the wicket while in batting and the runs would come on score board”.

Ticket quota

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has obliged his fans by providing his quota of complimentary tickets.

The beneficiaries are Sudhir Gautam, Chicago-based Pakistani Chacha Bashir Khan and Sri Lanka’s Mohammad Neelam. They all will support Indian team on Wednesday.

And yes, Pakistan team too would have their supporters. Famous Abdul Jaleel Chacha has already arrived for them.

