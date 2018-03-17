Cricket fever at its peak in country

Islamabad

Cricket fever in the country has reached to its peak as all tickets for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 have been sold out in just 15 hours.

The craze for seeing their favourite cricket stars play live has sent excitement soaring all over the country.

In bid to grab tickets, cricket lovers queued up from the wee hours of Thursday outside designated centres. The event will mark the return of international cricket back to Karachi after a span of over a decade, Private news channel reported.

Tickets also went on sale at Yayvo.com at midnight, immediately after which the site crashed. The prices for tickets were Rs1000, Rs4000, Rs8000 and Rs12000 respectively.

The second play-off of the tournament would be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium while the final of the flagship PSL tournament would be played at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Earlier on 9th March, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah examined preparations for the final of the third edition of Pakistan Super League to be held in Karachi.

While being briefed on security arrangements for the mega event, CM Sindh approved launch of shuttle service consisting 300 vehicles for easy commute of spectators.

The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.—APP