Cricket: Clarke offers to play for Australia after ball scandal

Sydney :Retired cricket Test captain Michael Clarke on Sunday offered to play for Australia for free to help the team recover after the downfall of his successor Steve Smith over a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. Smith and vice-captain David Warner were stripped of their leadership roles and banned from the sport for one year after a plot to alter the ball’s condition during the third Test in March. “I would do anything to help the Australian cricket team,” the 37-year-old told Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph. “Age is age. Is 17 too young? I’ve never cared about age. Brad Hogg played at 45. I don’t think it’s about a number. I think it’s about commitment and devotion. “It’s like getting back on a bike. I’m as fit and healthy as I’ve ever been. The time away has been great for my body.” The former batsman, who is in India to cover the IPL and comments on the sport for Australia’s Nine Network, said he had messaged Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland but had not received a reply. The ex-skipper retired in 2015 after his 115th and final Test of the Ashes series against England and said his experience could be useful for the embattled team either on or off the field. “I’ve experienced a lot of great things in cricket but some tough times as well,” he told the newspaper.

Orignally published by APP