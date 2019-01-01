Cricket catastrophe

The national cricket team has failed to come up to the hopes and expectations of the nation in recent times. After recent loss to New Zealand in the test series played in the UAE, the Green Shirts have once again showed incompetency on the Protease’ tour. The South African team thrashed Team Pakistan easily by 6 wickets within three days in the first of three test match series played in Centurion. The batting and fielding of our side remained flopped.

The boys from the national team could not execute well particularly in the batting department. The whole team could only manage to score 181 and 190 in both the innings respectively. The senior players, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and the skipper Sarfraz Ahmed failed to give tough time to the protease bowlers. For how much time will the boys from our side play such cricket like the street children?

The entire nation wants to watch some good and exciting cricket from the national team. The players including Captain Sarfraz Ahmed must now take responsibility to resist at the crease and play some good cricket because runs are the key on this tour. The team management should give tough training to the players according to the conditions. The fans are still hopeful that the Green Shirts will deliver in remaining matches.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

