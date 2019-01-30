Our cricket captain just spoke one sentence casually on 22nd January 2019 during second inning of second one day international against South Africa. This sentence makes him banned by ICC for four matches. This is not only the issue, now people are talking regarding his captaincy competency also. If we think about this issue, we will find the usage of tong is essential part of our life. We learn to speak within five years, however, what to speak need a complete life experience.

Our Captain is a bit outspoken behind the stumps. Due to this many team mates do feel comforted with him. And same we observed during fourth one day international on 27th January 2019. After this our all lesson learn is “we should think before speak, whether speaking in this way is right or wrong”.

SYED AAMIR HUSSAIN

Karachi

