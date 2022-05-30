Cricket Australia has announced a busy schedule ahead for its cricket team which will see six different nations visit the land Downunder.

In what is being touted as the country’s busiest summer ever, the jam-packed schedule is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic continues as things crawl towards normality.

The schedule, which includes Australia’s hosting of the Twenty20 World Cup, contains more days of international cricket than ever before.

However, South Africa has raised concerns over the schedule as it clashes with the country’s new national T20 league.

Cricket South Africa has now asked the Australian board to reschedule a three-match One-Day International series slated to be held from Jan. 12 to 17 next year.

“We have had a recent request from Cricket South Africa to reconsider the dates of the three games, but have been unable to find alternative dates as yet,” Cricket Australia Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.

“After two years of being impacted by the pandemic, the 2022-23 home summer will be an especially busy one for the Australian men’s team as we honor our commitments.”

The South Africans are also due to face Pat Cummins’ test team in a three-match series in December and January, the first time since 2008 that the Proteas have played in the Boxing Day and New Year tests.

The schedule also includes Australia’s hosting of the T20 World Cup in October and November, where Aaron Finch’s team will look to defend their crown.

Finch’s side will take on Zimbabwe, New Zealand, the West Indies, and England in preparation for the T20 World Cup, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series against England.

Perth will host the opening Test of the summer from Nov. 30 its first since 2019, when the West Indies visit for a two-test series.

Pakistan women’s team is also on the schedule of Cricket Australia for a limited-overs series which sees the nations face off three times in ODIs from Jan. 16 to 21 before three T20 clashes between Jan. 24 and 29.