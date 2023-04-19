Cricket Australia (CA) has announced its own World Test Championship (WTC) Team of the Tournament for the 2021/23 cycle with Pakistan’s Babar Azam making the cut alongside a star-studded lineup.

The announced team is an effort by CA to recognise the sublime contribution of the eleven players for their respective countries throughout the second WTC cycle.

Babar led Pakistan during the entirety of the cycle and remained prolific as ever with the bat especially in 2022 when the 28-year-old scored 1184 runs in 9 matches including four hundreds and seven fifties.

His form actually allowed Pakistan to stay within touching distance of the WTC Final before detrimental home losses to Australia, a whitewash to England and a drawn series against New Zealand meant Pakistan fell short of their target.

The Green Shirts eventually finished 7th in the final table.

Australia and India were the two teams to qualify for the final to be played from June 7th at The Oval, London.

ICC will unveil its own Team of the Tournament at the conclusion of the final.

WTC Team of the Tournament according to Cricket Australia:

Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karaunaratne, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Pat Cummins (C), Kagiso Rabada, and James Anderson