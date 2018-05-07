CRI offers solutions to face corruption

Group has developed unique specialties: CEO

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chief Executive Officer Corporate Research and Investigation (CRI) Group Zafar Anjum has said that Corruption and Third-Party Risk Management require more adequate internal controls and procedures.

These measures include adopting an anti-bribery policy, appointing individuals to oversee anti-bribery compliance, training, risk assessments and due diligence on projects and business associates, implementing financial and commercial controls, and instituting reporting and investigation procedures. CRI Group is leading the way in Risk, Compliance and Anti-Corruption services domain.

In an exclusive interaction with Pakistan Observer here, he said that CRI Group offered very unique and intellectual specialties. We invest a significant time and effort to get our staff not only update with latest trends in fraud and risk management techniques but at the same time we provide specialized training and certifications enabling our staff to have specializations in their respective roles.

Moreover, he said that CRI Group focused on talent, willingness to learn and research while going with excellent attitude over all other qualities because ‘we believe if you have positive attitude you can learn and deliver’.

“We are striving to ensure compliance and ethics being best practices for companies and their third-party relationships, and we believe this is a very best defense against all corporate malpractices” he added saying that. CRI Group’s recently launched Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption Centre of Excellence, was created to educate, equip and support the world’s leading business organizations with the latest in best-practice due diligence processes and procedures, providing world-class anti-bribery and anti-corruption solutions to organizations seeking to validate or expand their existing compliance frameworks to maintain a competitive edge in the world marketplace.

Being a business owner, he said that it was quite natural that his personal development had been attached to the development of his organization. As noted above, I have sought to have my organization grow in line with my field – where there has been a need to combat fraud, bribery as another emerging critical risk factor to operate in the region,

“I have sought to conquer the resulting market. The next goal is to establish world’s largest specialized Certification Body for the scope of Anti-Corruption, Compliance and Risk Management System certification and Training” he maintained.

In a similar manner to the way I have sought to expand my business, I have also found it necessary to seek out personal development opportunities whenever they become available” he said adding that to this end, he had consistently been seeking out academic development since 2009, and have since completed an ICA International Diploma in Financial Crime Prevention, and an MSc in Counter Fraud and Counter Corruption Studies. It is only natural, then, that I am currently seeking to not only learn academically, but to contribute something to the field of academia in the form of my PhD thesis.

In terms of personal development, he said that he considered him a lucky in not only being able to bring to doctorate-level study my career experience, but he would be able to take what he had learned at doctorate-level and apply it in a professional setting. Although I am market-minded as a matter of business necessity, it has become apparent to me over recent years that I am at my most motivated not when I am seeking organizational growth, but when I am seeking professional growth.

To a question, he said that he began to take more and more of interest in the professional aspects of fraud investigation. That was why, in 1995, he became a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and in 1998, he was appointed the Area Governor for Pakistan and the Middle-East by the World Association of Detectives.

“If I were to summarize the one lesson that I learned as a result of my early experiences in Pakistan, it would be the importance of expanding fraud investigation to where it is needed” he noted saying that the ramifications of this lesson did not end when he left Pakistan either. “My awareness of areas into which fraud prevention might be further expanded has continued to this day. It is for this reason that I have taken a particular interest into the emerging area of healthcare fraud” he maintained.