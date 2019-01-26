CRI Group to organize 3rd Anti-Corruption Summit

Staff Reporter

CRI Group which is one of leading partners in due diligence and background screenings for corporate sector, to hold 3rd Anti-Bribery & Anti-Corruption Summit on January 29, 2019 at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The one day event will bring together likeminded anti-corruption and anti-bribery experts from across the world in a forum designed to address the ever-changing complex world of compliance regulations.

Event will be attended by large number of people from corporate sector while dignitaries from government institutions will also join the forum to share their knowledge and expertise with the participants. DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi will be giving presentation regarding anti-corruption and anti-bribery regulations. Other noted speakers and highly regarded industry experts includes Drago Kos Chairman of Anti-Bribery Working Group at OECD, DR KM Loi Vice Chairman of ISO/PC 278 (ISO-37001:2016), Shauzab Ali, Commissioner SECP and Muhammad Aslam Khattak GM-KPOGCL.

Zafar Anjum, CEO of CRI Group, says that goal for the Anti-Bribery Anti-Corruption Summit is to provide an impactful program that enables business sectors to gain invaluable training in the distinct areas of due diligence, internal controls and compliance issues, and learn about the latest resources and solutions to detect and combat bribery and corruption within the organization.

