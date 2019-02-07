Credit of maintaining peace in country goes to brave soldiers: Buzdar

Corps Commander Lahore calls on Chief Minister Punjab

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Majid Ehsan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest and professional activities of the Pak Army came under discussion. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to Pak Army for its marvelous success in war against terrorism and the invaluable services rendered for maintaining peace in the country.

While paying tributes to the immortal courage and bravery of martyred officers and jawans, the Chief Minister said that brave armed forces of Pakistan have achieved unforgettable achievements in war against terrorism.

The credit of maintaining peace in the country goes to the brave sons of the motherland. He said that armed forces have written a new history of bravery in war against terrorism, having no resemblance in the human history, and the role of Pak Army in war against terrorism has been written in golden words. Along-with Pak Army, the nation has also rendered immortal sacrifices in war against terrorism; and as a result of these sacrifices, peace has been restored in the country. He said that officers and jawans, who embraced martyrdom in war against terrorism, are the heroes of the whole nation and we pay tributes to their courage and bravery. The precious blood of these martyrs is not wasted as peace has been restored and investment has also been enhanced as a result of it. Pak Army is the symbol of national pride and it has the fullest capability to deal with internal and external challenges. The destination of development and prosperity will be achieved due to the maintenance of durable peace, he added.

Moreover, provincial Minister for C&W Muhammad Asif Nakai and Talib Hussain Nakai MNA called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that PTI believes in the supremacy of law and government affairs are being performed in accordance with the requirements of merit and justice.

He said that past governments promoted a culture of nepotism in the name of merit and havoc was played with the national exchequer. The people had to face the consequences, he added. In a short span of time, the incumbent government has promoted austerity at every level because we belong to the people and the public mandate will not be compromised. Similarly, no one will be allowed to hinder the journey of development, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp