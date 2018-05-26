Credit of FATA, KP merging goes to Nawaz: Abbasi

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that credit of merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa goes to former prime minister and Supreme Leader of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif who constituted the FATA reforms committee.

While addressing a public gathering after ground breaking for six-lane overhead bridge at Imamia Colony Railways Crossing Shahdara today, the premier said the government with the help of opposition parties got passed a landmark bill for merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and brought it into the mainstream. He said the PML-N believes in politics of decency and hopefully our opponents would also follow the same path in country’s politics and give respect to politics and vote.

“ When the PML-N came into power in 2013, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was three per cent, while it had now reached six per cent,” he said adding: “The network of various development schemes in the entire country was a result of vote and continuation of democracy.” The premier said the PML-N government had done unprecedented development work in the country which had no precedence in the country’s history. Uninterrupted power supply was being given to the industries and load-shedding had become a thing of the past, he added.

The prime minister appreciated the development works carried out by Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in the province saying though three major parties had governments in their provinces, yet the pace of progress and development in Punjab was far ahead.

Castigating PTI‘s 100 days plan, he said the PTI during its tenure could not deliver in the KPK in 1500 days.