Credit of breaking of 30-year old status quo goes to Imran: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Speakers at a national conference organized by the Jamaat e Islami in connection with the fall of Dhaka, underlined the need for promoting national unity and harmony and educating the younger generation about the Pakistan ideology.

They said that unless and until Pakistan was brought in harmony with the objective of its creation, its solidarity and integrity would remain in danger.

Presided over by the JI Secretary General, Liaqat Baloch, the conference was addressed by JI deputy chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, eminent columnist Sajjad Mir, Amirul Azeem, and others.

The speakers deplored that hundreds of people who had been expelled from Bangladesh only because of their love for Pakistan had not been granted citizenship in the country and they were forced to live in camps.

They demanded that these patriotic Pakistanis should be granted citizenship without further delay to enable them live with respect.

JI Secretary General called for raising a strong voice against the inhuman treatment being meted out to the pro-Pakistan people in clear violation of the tripartite agreement between Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.

He said that despite the drama of elections in Bangladesh three times, Bangladesh was under the grip of dictatorship and the BD leader had thrown their country into the lap of India.

Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha said that pro- Pakistan people in Bangladesh were being executed and jailed but the rulers in Islamabad were silent.

JI Chief for central Punjab, Amirul Azeem, said that the emergence of Bangladesh was the result of forgetting the Islam’s message of love and fraternity and strengthening of the feelings of parochialism. He said that the rulers in Islamabad were decorating the ministers with medals despite their poor performance.

Share on: WhatsApp