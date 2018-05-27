Credit goes to Nawaz

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that PML-N govt has taken revolutionary steps for the development of and prosperity of its people and merger of KP with Fata is its ample proof. Talking to journalists here on Saturday, he said that this is a beginning to bring Fata to main stream. We have to win the trust and confidence of the tribal people and his party is committed to development of the area and there is a dire need to give same facilities to the residents of FATA as being given to other areas and there should be no discrimination in this context, he added.

He said that FATA issue was initiated by former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and the sole credit goes to PML-N and its leadership. He said, this historic legislation will have far reaching effects for the whole country. Efforts for FATA mainstreaming were afoot for the last over four years and we finally succeeded.—APP