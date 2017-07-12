Kudos to Mr P Senthil Saravana Durai for the letter titled “Credit goes to Pakistan Observer”(July 9). I appreciate the contents of Mr Durai’s letter from the deepest core of my heart. Indeed Pakistan Observer is unique. The daily allows space to its readers to share their opinions not only on political, social or sporting matters; it also provides an opportunity to pen down our life experiences also which gets rarely witnessed anywhere.

However the greatest trait of Pakistan Observer is its inherent humanity — the noblest feature which every person or organisation in the globe need to possess. Through the editorials, articles and letters; it always speaks about values, principles, love, peace and lodges protest against all sorts of ills named sexual atrocities, domestic violence, child labour, human trafficking, torture against women folk, illiteracy, hunger, malnutrition, poverty, consumerism, communalism and all norms of inhumanity. Hats off to Pakistan Observer!

Also the daily acts as a cultural bridge between us and Pakistan, thanks to which we get enlightened about the humanitarian thoughts of various readers or letter-writers of that nation who religiously protest(through their mighty pen) against various ills of the society plaguing the globe.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

Related