THE focus of the media on what happened to eight-year-old Zainab in Kasur ultimately helped nab the culprit and also highlighted the need to strengthen legal and administrative framework to ensure safety of children and protection of their rights. However, regrettably, some sections of media are misusing the gory incident to further political and malicious agendas, which is badly affecting credibility of media.

The way dramatic and sensational claims were made during a television programme, which turned out to be utterly false, makes mockery of freedom of media and social responsibility. The story was so appalling that it also attracted attention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan who summoned the anchor concerned who not only stuck to his version but also reportedly handed over names of two politicians including a Minister who, according to him, were involved in the scam. While media being watchdog is duty bound to report all happenings to the people, it is also fundamental responsibility of the media-men to ensure the upholding of truth and objectivity. Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and spokesman of Punjab Government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan have justifiably complained that instead of appreciating the efforts and hard work of the Punjab Government in apprehending the culprit, a propaganda campaign has been unleashed not only to deprive it of the credit but also to malign it. They emphasized the need for caution against such attempts during election year that are apparently aimed at harming political parties. It is a fact that some segments of media are indulging in free for all activities either for rating or to further questionable agendas. We have PEMRA and its former Chairman Absar Alam has been firm in addressing such crude violations of the code of conduct but he too became victim of vicious campaigns being run by vested interests in the country. Apart from PEMRA it is also duty of the courts to take notice of the situation and we hope the CJP would take the matter to the logical conclusion.

Related