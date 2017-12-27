Creative art ‘Situation 101’ attracts visitors

Creative Art Work ‘Situation 101’ by Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is attracting a large number of visitors here at premises of PNCA. Situation 101 after successful projection at KB 17 Karachi, now displayed in Islamabad at premises of PNCA.

‘Situation 101’, a contemporary creative installation by Jamal Shah, remained centre of attraction with 101 sculptures in a very oddly humble situation and with a 25 feet high cage.

The installation is a bold reflection of the entire nation being fooled by the influentials. Syed Jamal Shah is an artist, writer, filmmaker, educationist and social worker. Jamal Shah has created a 25-foot metallic cage with wings surrounded by a number of life-size human figures cast in various materials.—APP

