Craze of buying PSL ‘T-shirts’ on rise among youngsters

Islamabad

As Pakistan Super League (PSL) has become one of the most awaited cricket leagues in the world and fourth edition of PSL was kicked off in UAE today(Thursday), the craze to wear favorite PSL T-shirts among Youngsters is on rise.

There were different shopping platforms which were offering variety of PSL T-shirts at the best affordable prices for Cricket Lovers to enjoy their favorite teams.

The PSL fever has gripped the nation once again as Pakistanis love cricket and they find different ways to show support to their team from putting statuses on social media websites, to wearing their favorite team’s T-shirt to face painting and much more. PSL matches for cricket lovers is more than just a game, its a celebration day for them when all the family members sit together just to watch Pakistan Super League with wearing favorite teams’.

According to sellers, T-shirts are selling fast among younger generation and limited stock was ordered before, but looking at the demand we had to order more.

‘’We all want to watch the match together,’ said a Young Hassan Javed , adding, ‘My friends and me were super excited! I’m a huge fan of cricket, but I’ve never watched a match in the stadium but we all friends are wearing our supportive teams t-shirts.’ Pakistan Super League T-Shirts anywhere in Pakistan could be bought through our online platform, said a online retailer.

The demand for PSL T-shirts is pretty high. Now with the start of matches we hope to do brisk business in the coming days, said another online retailer Musa Shafi.

A 22 year old Cricket lover Sana Munir talking to private news channel said , ‘Not only boys but girls also come to get PSL T-shirts’.

The people of Pakistan love cricket more than anything and every season they wear PSL t-shirts just to support their teams, said Zainab Qayuum by supporting Lahore Qalandars.—APP

