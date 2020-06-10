Crashed plane’s engine removed from site

The engine of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashedin Model Colony here last month was pulled out from the crash site on Wednesday by using heavy machinery. A PIA aircraft (PK-8303) with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed at Model Colony, a residential area near Jinnah International Airport, on May 22, leaving all people on board dead except two survivors. The experts of Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and technical experts were finally successful, after several failed attempts to pull out the remaining parts of the ill-fated aircraft present in a dilapidated residential building in Karachi’s Model Colony. The engine of the aircraft is being shifted to the airport in a vehicle. The damaged two-storey building was given technical support before taking out engine in order to void a complete collapse. Heavy machinery and crane took part for the completion of the task. It is pertinent to mention here that an aircraft investigative team of Pakistan left the country along with Airbus experts after they concluded the probe into the plane crash incident.