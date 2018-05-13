Crash: Airblue ordered to pay compensation

CJP summons record file of May 12, 2007 incident

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered officials of the Airblue airline to pay the compensation promised to the families of the victims of 2010 crash over Margalla hills, Islamabad.

The top court resumed the hearing of the case pertaining to pilot’s fake degrees. Those affected by the Airblue tragedy reached the top court’s Karachi registry. “We were affected by the 2010 crash but complete compensation has not been provided even to this day,” the affected persons told the court.

At this, Justice Nisar reprimanded officials of the concerned airline. “You are the CEO of the company, and you don’t know this is happening?” Justice Nisar said to Managing Director of Airblue airlines, Junaid Khan.

“147 people were martyred in the crash, every person should have been compensated with Rs2.5 million,” the affected citizen demanded. “Why has the amount not been paid,” the top judge questioned Khan. Justice Nisar then ordered the amount to be deposited in court. “Bring the list along with stamp papers,” the court ordered Khan.

The court also demanded the list of all those affected by the tragedy along with compensation amount details. Court orders a report to be presented in the Karachi registry on Sunday along with the dues payable. CJP also summoned details of Bhoja Air tragedy.

Prior to the affected citizens reaching court, the bench heard arguments on the fake degrees case. “We have 101 pilots and a staff of 251,” Khan told the court. The bench expressed anger over the delay in confirmation and verification of degrees.

Why have the pilots’ degrees not been verified,” Justice Nisar questioned as he slapped Airblue with a fine of Rs50,000. “Amount should be deposited in the Fatimid Foundation,” he further ordered. “If any irresponsibility is demonstrated, then contempt of court proceedings will be taken against MD Junaid Khan,” the CJP announced.

Meanwhile, Khan ensured the court that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has no links with the airline.

Justice Nisar also summoned the record file of the May 12 incident of 2007. Before initiating the cases in the SC’s Karachi registry, the top judge said that a prayer should be recited for all those martyred in the May 12 incident.