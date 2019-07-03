Crafting new Pak-Afghan ties

Reema Shaukat

AFGHAN President Ashraf Ghani made an official two-day visit to Pakistan recently. This was high-level visit which included prominent delegates from Afghanistan and Afghan President met key leadership of Pakistan apart from other channels of engagement between the two neighbouring countries. Prior to that Afghan President visited Pakistan in 2015 for Heart of Asia Conference. With the announcement of President Trump to take out foreign forces from Afghanistan, efforts to restore peace and withdrawal have gained momentum. Earlier the “Doha talks” and now the “Lahore Process” is an initiative for bringing an all-out peace in this war-torn country. Lahore Process provided platform for discussion on people-to-people contact and recommendations for the future. Conference tried to review Afghan security aspects from different spectrum and paved way to strengthen the atmosphere of confidence between the governments. The two sides focused on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in different sectors like trade, economy, security, education and people to people contacts. To achieve this goal of better relations apart from closer engagements at official level, it is important that how people from both sides who share historical, religious, linguistic and cultural similarities foresee each other.

President Ghani’s regime displays that they take interest in bringing peace with the consent of all stakeholders. Though India has done a lot of investment in Afghanistan in many terms but Ghani’s Government always wanted Pakistan to facilitate peace process and influence Taliban not to launch their so-called spring and summer offensives. Earlier the Istanbul Process was initiated in November 2011 with an objective of’ Regional Security and Cooperation for a secure and stable Afghanistan’. This Istanbul process developed ‘Heart of Asia’ strategy for Afghanistan hereby saying that Afghanistan should be placed at the centre among Asian countries to achieve secure and unwavering Afghanistan. In the past such dialogue focused on political consultations with Afghanistan and its neighbours, developing CBM’S and implementing resolutions and thoughts generated at any kind of peace initiatives.

However, when certain talks held at Islamabad, Moscow and Beijing could not bring desired outcomes, Doha talks are considered vital as Taliban first time engaged directly with USA. The latest round of direct talks at Doha focused on four key issues counter-terrorism, withdrawal of foreign troops, an intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire. However, interesting fact is that Taliban and Afghan Government are having no direct engagement on peace talks as Taliban refused to negotiate with them claiming Government as puppet of the USA. On the other side of the coin, Afghan Government and different political parties too have differences and cancellation of presidential elections for almost three times in the past show political appetite of Afghan dogma. Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-American diplomat is leading the US side in the Doha talks. It is interesting fact in these talks that Taliban are considering US and appointed mediator as more trustworthy than official setup of Afghanistan.

But the Taliban insists it will not commit to any of these things until the US announces a withdrawal timeline. In return, the Taliban would guarantee the country would never again become a safe haven for violent groups, as happened with Al-Qaeda before 9/11.If any deal is brought in spotlight apart from divisions among Afghan stakeholders, it would require US to withdraw forces with an immediate effect and Taliban restoring power in Afghanistan. However, the sad fact is that where Taliban are actively involved in peace deals some factions of it are simultaneously doing offensive attacks too. While the seventh round of talks is continuing with hope of presidential elections in coming September, Taliban claimed the responsibility of attacking ‘logistics and engineering centre of ministry of defence’ by detonating a powerful car bomb in Kabul a few days back, killing at least 16 people, injuring 105 people, including 51 children and five women.

Ghani’s recent visit to Pakistan carries different perspectives. Some critics view it as securing position in upcoming elections while others consider it a strategy to involve Pakistan more actively where Taliban also trust Pakistan for peace enterprises. Not to forget, in past blame game often remained on by Afghan government but this time Ghani assured that in future Pakistan will see that it’s a new chapter of friendship and cooperation. According to a statement by the Prime Minister Office both leaders “agreed to open a new chapter of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, based on mutual trust and harmony for the benefit of the two peoples and countries and for advancing the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region”.

PM Imran Khan assured Afghan President Ghani that he is committed to bringing about a qualitative transformation in Pakistan-Afghanistan relations as part of his vision of a ‘peaceful neighbourhood’. PM highlighted that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process was and is the only viable option to end decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. To enhance economic ties, both leaders discussed the importance of completing the Central Asia-South Asia (CASA 1000) electricity transmission line and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline at the earliest. Pakistan has granted one year extension to Afghan refugee process and to facilitate refugees 1.4 million Afghan refugees are allowed to open bank accounts. On the other side Afghan government announced that it would soon be launching a campaign to inform refugees living in Pakistan and Iran about its steps to absorb them back home and making their stay sustainable and honourable. No matter what initiatives are taken to accommodate common man in Afghanistan, prime responsibility comes on Afghan government and the other stakeholders in Afghanistan to develop consensus. Though there were and still are many challenges ahead, both sides authorities need unity to carve out long term stability for peaceful Afghanistan.

— The writer works for Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, a think-tank based in Islamabad.