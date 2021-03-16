Cracks may appear within PDM as Zardari wants Nawaz Sharif to come back to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday urged the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is staying in London since long, to come back to Pakistan to join Opposition’s fight against the government, local media reported.

Zardari expressed it during a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was also attended by Nawaz Sharif through video link. The meeting was held to discuss matters related to political situation in the country after the recent Senate polls, long march and resignations.

“If we all are out to fight, then we must all be prepared to go to jail,” the PPP leader, who was addressing the conference via video link, told Nawaz.

Zardari went on to say that the PML-N’s supreme leader should come to Pakistan along with Ishaq Dar, adding that “We will then fight together”.

Expressing reservations, he said that while the other opposition parties took part in the Senate electiosn but Dar did not come to even cast his vote.

Zardari said that they will hand over the resignations to Nawaz Sharif when he will come to Pakistan, local media reported citing sources.

PML-N’s vice president Maryam Nawaz, who was also present on the occasion, could not stop herself from giving response.

She said that her father’s life would be in danger under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Does Zardari sahab guarantee my father’s life is not in danger?” she questioned.

She highlighted that Nawaz Sharif is attending the meeting via video link as Zardari is.

This is a developing story…