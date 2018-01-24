Crackdowns, arrest spree widely condemned in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations have condemned the ongoing arrest spree in the territory ahead of India’s Republic Day (26th January).

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the arrest and harassment of Hurriyat leaders and activists as the worst form of state terrorism. “This is martial law like situation, as authorities are not allowing us to carry out political activities,” he said.

The spokesman said, Syed Ali Gilani continues to be under house detention for the last several years, while other Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Bilal Siddiqi, Hilal Ahmed War, Shah Wali Muhammad, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Imtiyaz Haider, Omar Aadil Dar and Aashiq Husain Narchhor have been either detained or placed under house arrest to prevent them from leading anti-India demos on the Indian Republic Day.

Besides several youth, the APHC said, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, Kamran Yousuf, Javaid Ahmed, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Ramzan Khan, Maulana Sarjan Barkati and Amir Hamza Shah are languishing in different jails since long.

The spokesman also decried the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Mir Hafeezullah, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Farooq Tawheedi, Muhammad Yousuf Lone, Abdul Ahad Parra, Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo, Nisar Ahmed Najar, Javaid Ahmed Phule, Muhammad Amin Ahangar, Muhammad Amin Parrey, Latif Ahmed Dar, Mufti Abdul Ahad, Shakeel Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Ashraf Malik, Mansoor Ahmed Kaloo, Muhammad Subhan Wani, Hakim-ur-Rehman, Shabbir Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Sultan Sofi, Ghulam Nabi Gujri, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Ghani Butt, Raies Ahmed Mir, Gowher Ahmed Sheikh, Muhammad Rajab Butt, Danish Mushtaq, Abdul Hameed Parrey, Meraj-ud-Din Niako, Abdul Rashid Rathar, Shariq Maqbool, Hakim Showkat Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed, Asadullah Parrey, Hilal Ahmed Pala and Abdul Samad Inqilabi.

The spokesman for the forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said, there is hardly any corner or a village in south and north Kashmir where people are not harassed during the fresh wave of terror unleashed by the Indian forces. He said that more than 40 residential houses were vandalized by the forces’ personnel during frequent raids and search operations in Kulgam, Pulwama and other parts of the territory. The spokesman also condemned the raid on a madrasa in Sopore and harassment of teachers and students. He also denounced the arrest of Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Muhammad Sultan Magray, in a statement issued in Srinagar also condemned crackdowns and nocturnal raids throughout the Kashmir Valley. He said that people especially patients were facing difficulty due to the ongoing search operations in the territory.—KMS