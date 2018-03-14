Crackdown against unregistered units, two factories sealed

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), starting crackdown against illegal and unregistered pickle and spices units, sealed another two food factories seizing huge quantity of prepared stock, over having no PSQCA license.

According to a spokesman for PSQCA, on directions of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Director General Engr Khalid Siddique has constituted a task force to check illegal substandard units of pickle, honey and spices which will raid different areas of the provincial capital and seal these illegal factories.

Starting crackdown against these illegal manufacturers, the task force sealed Al-Jannat Foods and MS Foods situated at Ferozepur Road and Ruhi Nala over having no PSQCA licence and preparing pickle and red-chili illegally while total prepared stock of both of the factories was seized.

The authority also seized total prepared stock of Al-Shifa Foods at Gajumatta over preparing unregistered products including vinegar and pickle, the factory also had no PSQCA licence.

The PSQCA had issued notices to the manufacturers of unregistered goods, warning them to register their products with the authority or face stern action, which might include sealing of their factories.

DG Engr Khalid Siddique ordered the task force to continue the action against illegal and unregistered manufacturers of food items and cosmetics and said that strict action would be taken against the companies involved in preparing substandard and illegal items. He said that special task force has been formed to check illegal and unregistered brands which would visit different markets and collect samples from open market and the teams would seize all the unregistered stock placed at stores.

He said that people should also avoid purchasing products of illegal brands.—APP

