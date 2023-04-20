Crackdown on profiteers accelerated

The district administration has accelerated the pace of crackdown against profiteers throughout the provincial metropolis and arrested 102 shopkeepers after sealing their shops.

The officers of the district administration conducted raids in the bazaars of interior city, Nauthia, Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Dilzak Road, Charsadda Road, Warsak Road, Nasir Bagh Road, G.T. Road and other localities, said a press release issued.

During checking, the officers of district administration checked the rates of butchers, milk sellers and other shops and arrested 102 shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.