Crackdown on power theft

FOR the first time in many years, a government has shown its firm resolve to address the perennial issue of power theft, which is at the heart of ever-mounting circular debt. Chairing a meeting of Energy Task Force on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered a crackdown on power thieves, adding that he would not tolerate to make people bear the brunt of others’ theft and government’s mismanagement.

Power theft is widespread and is known to all but none of the successive governments could succeed in tackling the menace effectively. Corruption and inefficiency is so rampant in power distribution companies that even WAPDA under the full command and control of Pakistan Army could not check the theft as it was being done with full connivance of corrupt officials. Apart from individual consumers, businesses, industries and government departments are involved in theft and pilferage, causing losses worth billions of rupees to entities that are already in a shambles. The remarks of the Prime Minister that he would not tolerate burden on honest consumers due to dishonesty of others is reflective of his just-minded approach and one hopes he will take practical measures to curb the practice. It is injustice of the highest order to spare thieves at a time when the country is facing power shortage resulting into damage to national economy.

Not all DISCOs were inefficient and a recent report revealed only four of them were to be blamed for 80% power theft and pilferage. However, it is strange that all consumers across the country are made to suffer for the fault of management and consumers of these four companies. DISCOs do not have resources to effectively check the theft and it is an open secret that provincial governments have not been extending full cooperation in this regard. With this in view, it would be appropriate if DISCOs are decentralised and their charge handed over to respective provincial governments. This would not only encourage them to take effective action against power thieves but also save honest consumers from unnecessary financial burden and unjustified load-shedding. As for line losses, a phase-wise programme should be initiated without further delay for upgradation of dilapidated distribution system that also leads to frequent power breakdowns, voltage fluctuation and even poses serious threats to life of citizens.

Share on: WhatsApp