Crackdown on hate speech

ADDRESSING a seminar on religious extremism organized by Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies on Tuesday, Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary announced to launch a major crackdown on those propagating extremist narrative or resorting to hate speech on the social media. Though the rights activists have expressed their skepticism and concerns over the move but we understand that time has come to regulate the social media as it is being misused by certain elements to stoke anarchy in the society by the way of spreading hate and extremist literature.

Indeed there should not be any restrictions on the freedom of expression as it is the one of the main fundamentals of a democratic society but this freedom also warrants greater responsibility and nobody can be allowed to breach on the rights of others. And in the case of social media, its various tools including twitter and Facebook are greatly being misused by extremist elements to incite violence. There have also been stances where social media has been used to issue edicts against others, thus putting the life of others at risk. The extremists push out rumours and inflammatory claims to everyday users who become ideologically infected. Curbing hate speech was also one of the main points of National Action Plan – a consensus document formulated by the political parties to eradicate terrorism and extremism from the country. Therefore, the government is heading in the right direction but at the same time it is important to build the capacity of the relevant institutions such as the Federal Investigation Agency and the Regulatory Authority to make the crackdown on the hate and violence mongers successful. Reaching out to those using fake accounts and IDs will not be an easy task but with the help of IT experts, the crackdown can be made successful. Our security forces have registered unparalleled successes in the war on terrorism. By rendering their blood, they have restored peace in the country to a great extent. Now is the time to further build on these successes and the way forward indeed is to take action against the elements which are trying to cultivate the seeds of hate on caste, creed religious or sectarian lines in order to forward their nefarious agenda and achieve their vested interests. Federal and provincial governments must go hand in hand against such elements without any discrimination.

