Crackdown launched on spurious drugs

Rawalpindi

Drug Regulatory Authority has launched a crackdown against substandard and expired medicines aiming to protect the rights of consumers.

Deputy Drug Controller Naveed Anwar Sunday said people who were involved in supplying and selling spurious drugs did not deserve any leniency. Strict action would be taken against medical stores operating without the license, he warned.

The dealers of spurious and substandard medicines were the enemies of humanity and crackdown had been launched against such elements, he said.

He said the provision of medical facilities to masses was the prime mission of the government. He also appealed the people to check its expiration date and identify who were selling expired medicines so that a legal action to be initiated under drug act 1976.—APP