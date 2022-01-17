Crackdown launched against sheesha cafes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Police in the federal capital sealed scores of sheesha cafes in a crackdown launched on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Police raided several cafes in Islamabad, launching legal action against owners of the places. Official also confiscated several hukahs and flavours during the raids.

Last week, IHC directed the local administration to immediately close down all sheesha cafes in the federal capital and submit a report in this regard.

The police and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) along with the Islamabad administration have mobilized their resources to crackdown on all such places operating as sheesha cafes.

Previously, crackdowns have been led by the courts against this menace and in 2016, Justice Gulzar Ahmed headed an apex court bench on the matter and slammed authotiries for such activities despite a court ban.