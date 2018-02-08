Crackdown on kite sellers, flyers

Rawalpindi

Police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi conducted raids in different areas and netted 11 kite sellers.

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi city police have rounded up 11 kite sellers and recovered 2500 kites and 150 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

Police informed that the operation would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators as despite, a ban on kite-flying in the city and frequent operations by the police, people still continue making and flying kites, while disobeying the law.—APP